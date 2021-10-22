On Friday, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares plummeted more than 10% following Thursday’s disappointing revenue miss. The company reported its fiscal Q3 results after markets closed, beating earnings expectations. Intel also raised its FY2021 earnings expectations, significantly surpassing Street forecasts. The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.71, beating the consensus for analyst expectations of […]Full Article
Is it too late to sell Intel stock as shares plunge after FQ3 revenue miss?
Invezz0 shares 1 views