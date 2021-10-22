Is it too late to buy Tesla stock as it rallies to a new all-time high?

On Friday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares advanced to trade at a new all-time high of $910, pushing its market cap above $900 billion. The current rise in the stock price is driven by the company’s impressive quarterly results announced on Wednesday. Tesla posted FQ3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.86, outperforming the consensus for analyst […]

