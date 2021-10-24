China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply

A timely post by the Financial Times covers the threat to the global auto industry as a result of the power crisis in China limiting supplies of key components used across a range of industries. But specific to the post is the making of aluminum alloys. Almost 90% of the world’s magnesium production comes from China, the Financial Times reports. The Chinese government ordered roughly 35 of its 50 magnesium smelters to close until the end of the year due to power shortages. The report quotes Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher, who said: “Thirty-five…