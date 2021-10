It is currently the Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) season as the meme coin has eclipsed the gains of all major cryptocurrencies in the market. Over the past month, it has rallied by over 400%, from around $0.00001 in late September to the current highs of $0.000040. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Shiba Inu’s 24-hour trading volumes […]