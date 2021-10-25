Matt Damon’s Water.org partners with Crypto.com to bring safe water to the needy

Crypto.com, the most dynamic and fastest-growing crypto exchange in the world, is partnering with Matt Damon and Water.org, a global NPO the Hollywood actor cofounded, to bring clean water and sanitation to people in need, Invezz learned from a press release. Crypto.com will donate $1 million to Water.org in support of their mission. Equal access […]

