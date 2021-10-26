Norway PM: End Of Oil Production Could Jeopardize Energy Transition

If Norway stopped producing oil and gas, this would jeopardize the European energy transition, the country’s new prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, told the Financial Times in his first interview after taking office. “If we were to say from one day to the other that we close down production from the Norwegian shelf, I believe that would put a stop to an industrial transition that is needed to succeed in the momentum towards net zero . . . So we are about to develop and transit, not close down,” Gahr…