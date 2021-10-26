Iran’s Gas Stations Out Of Service Due To Possible Cyberattack

Iran’s gas stations stopped selling fuel on Tuesday, following an outage of a government system managing fuel subsidies which some local media attributed to a cyber attack, Associated Press reports. Many Iranians rely on fuel subsidies in the economic crisis in Iran, which has been aggravated in recent years by the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, the COVID pandemic, and the slump in oil prices last year. Iranians who are trying to buy fuel at the gas stations with a government-issued card for subsidies received today the message “cyberattack…