Bigger Than Exxon: Elon Musk's Net Worth Tops Exxon Market Value

As Tesla's market capitalization shot past the $1-trillion mark on Monday, its chief executive Elon Musk added another $36 billion and change to his net worth, which now exceeds the market cap of oil supermajor ExxonMobil. Elon Musk, the world's richest person in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's richest people, saw his net worth jump by $36.2 billion on Monday to a total of $288.6 billion. To compare, as of closing on Monday, Exxon's (NYSE: XOM) market capitalization was $272.4 billion. Musk has added $119 billion…