Shiba Inu (SHIB) gains over 25% as the rest of the crypto market bleeds

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD), the second-largest meme coin after Dogecoin (DOGE/USD), has forged a separate path, defying the direction of the broader crypto market. With the market bleeding, SHIB has recorded double-digit gains that have pushed it to a new all-time high. These gains have also seen the canine-themed coin become the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization. […]