The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

“Electric Cars for Everyone? Not Unless They Get Cheaper,“ read a New York Times headline this August. Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a huge and essential part of the clean energy transition, no matter how you slice it. In order to have any hope of meeting the greenhouse gas emissions targets set by the Paris Climate Accords in 2016, EV adoption will have to be sweeping and global. But even if someone looking for a new car is convinced that an EV is the way to go, electric cars are still prohibitively expensive for the vast majority of…