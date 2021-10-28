"Truly Dark Day For Drivers" UK Gasoline Prices Soar To Record High

UK petrol prices have risen to record-high levels in what RAC/Experian Catalist describes as a "truly dark day for drivers," according to Sky News. Gas prices at the pump in Britain average 142.94 pence per liter on Sunday, surpassing the prior record, set in 2012, by .46 pence. Diesel prices hit 146.5 pence, just shy of the all-time high of 147.93 pence. Fuel prices are more inflationary pressure on households and businesses, already dealing with rapid food inflation, elevated power prices, and the cost of living becoming…