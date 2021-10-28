On Thursday, Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) shares spiked more than 8% after reporting its fiscal third-quarter results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results Wednesday after markets closed, surpassing the consensus for Street expectations. The automaker also reinstated its quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, implying a forward yield of about 2.38%. The company […]Full Article
Is it too late to buy Ford stock as shares spike after Q3 results?
