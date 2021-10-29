Amid the recent cryptocurrency & NFT market boom, some crypto projects are blowing up. More specifically, dog theme projects like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and SHIBA INU ($SHIB) have seen astronomical growth this year. Enter Dogs of Elon ($DOE), an NFT project meant for the meme coin hodlers. Let’s take a closer look at what Dogs of Elon is all about: What Is Dogs of Elon? At its core, Dogs of Elon is a collection of NFTs which feature a variation of everyone’s favorite K-9, with a few special Elons and zombie Doges. It is a CryptoPunks alternative with a theme dedicated