Iran May Become Gas Importer Despite Its Massive Reserves

Iran, the country holding the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves, risks turning into a net gas importer unless it finds some $50 billion investments in its gas industry, Iranian media report. Although it is home to over 17 percent of the global gas reserves, Iran has been suffering from chronic underinvestment lately after President Trump withdrew the United States from the so-called nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed economic sanctions that drove away the energy supermajors that had the means to help Tehran develop these reserves.…