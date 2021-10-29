Congress Threatens Big Oil With Subpoenas For Alleged Disinformation

Big Oil majors, including Exxon, BP, Shell, and Chevron, may be subpoenaed to turn over financial documents as part of a congressional probe into alleged disinformation about the effect of the industry on the climate. "Today's witnesses refused to take responsibility for big oil's decade-long disinformation campaign," said the chairwoman of the Committee of Oversight and Reform, as quoted by CNBC, following a hearing of executives from the four companies and the American Petroleum Institute. "We need to get to the bottom of the oil industry's disinformation…