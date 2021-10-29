The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

1. US LNG Export Slowdown Couldn’t Have Happened at Worst TimeSource: Kpler. - Netting another month-on-month decline, US LNG exports have been falling for four straight months already, just as Asian LNG prices started shooting through the roof. - As of today, only 5.3 million tons LNG have departed from US liquefaction terminals, the lowest level since February 2021. - Production issues have hampered the Freeport LNG terminal as a wax buildup in its pipelines still limits shipments, with Train 3 at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG also down…