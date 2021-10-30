Dogs of Elon donates $120,000 to #TeamSeas

In yesterday’s tweet, the Dogs of Elon team announced that they have donated $120,000 Mr. Beast’s charity #TeamSeas. This comes amid an earlier donation of $20,000 to the Binance Charity. Our Dogs Of Elon team is very happy because they were able to donate $ 120,000 dollars in total for #TEAMSEAS !!!A few days ago we donated $ 20,000 to Binance Charity, and now we have continued with #TEAMSEAS.#dogsofelon @elonmusk @MrBeast https://t.co/v2FB4wF5wKTX DESCRPT👇 pic.twitter.com/r68tVqxNJt — Dogs Of Elon (@dogsofelon) October 30, 2021 What Is #TeamSeas? #TeamSeas is a charity led by Mr Beast and Mark Rober – a Former NASA