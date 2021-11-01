Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

The refusal of OPEC+ to increase crude oil production is affecting America's working class, President Biden said at a news conference following the G20 meeting in Rome. "I do think that the idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia and other major producers are not going to pump more oil so people can have gasoline to get to and from work, for example, is not, is not, right," Biden said as quoted by Russian TASS. "It [OPEC+'s decision to keep a lid on output increases] has profound impact on working class families just to get back and forth to work," the…