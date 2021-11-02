Ethereum price prediction after hitting its all-time high

Ethereum price prediction after hitting its all-time high

Invezz

Published

Ethereum (ETH/USD) price made a bullish breakout on Tuesday as demand for cryptocurrency prices rose. Ether jumped to $4,482, which was its highest level on record. This rally brings its total market capitalization to more than $527 billion. Ether soars to record Ethereum is a blockchain project that enables people to develop their own decentralized […]

Full Article