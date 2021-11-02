Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

In characteristically blunt fashion, Russian President Vladimir Putin had this to say when asked last month if Russia was again using its energy resources as a political weapon: “This is complete nonsense, ravings, and politically motivated blather,” he told a Moscow energy conference on October 13. Two weeks later, the European Union’s foreign policy chief was uncharacteristically blunt as he described Russia’s threat to cut gas supplies to Moldova, a decision that prompted the cash-strapped, aspiring EU member to declare…