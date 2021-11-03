$2.7 Billion Worth of SHIBA INU Are on the Move!

Remember the guy who bought $8k worth of $SHIB and now has over $8 billion in crypto? Well, as of 3 hours ago there were 4 withdrawals made from his wallet, totaling over $2.7 billion! SHIBA INU ON THE MOVE According to this Etherscan transaction, there are 4 recent outgoing SHIBA INU Token transactions originating from the whale’s wallet. Each transaction sent 10,000,000,100,000 SHIBA INU (roughly $680M) to unknown addresses. The accounts that receiving the $SHIB were anonymous addresses with no activity. Suggesting that the whale might simply be splitting his coins for security purposes, rather then unloading them onto