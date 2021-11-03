Ethereum Price Reaches New ATH at $4,638

Earlier today, Ethereum registered a new all time high of $4,638. It’s no surprise Ethereum is experiencing such price increases, as most of the hype currently revolves around NFTs and meme coins – most of which utilize the Ethereum blockchain. With the recent price surge, Ethereum’s market cap surpassed $500 billion, making it almost half as much as Bitcoin’s which sits at $1.1 trillion. In response to Ethereum’s recent price rise, u/sandygws said this on reddit: “That’s what many people still don’t get. As an asset class, crypto has a LOT of room for growth. Even the most conservative estimates