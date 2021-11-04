Squid Game Price ($SQUID) Pumping Once Again, Up Over 400%!

Remember when Squid Game Token executed a “rug pull” and crashed the price to $0? Well the drama is not over yet, investors are buying back in again – just like in the show! Squid Game Price Back Up Just like in Netflix’s Squid Game when participants returned back for a second time, knowing all the risks involved but wanted a chance at the prize anyway; Investors are buying up $SQUID on PancakeSwap once again, surging its price over 400% in the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, where the statistics for $SQUID are still up, Squid Game Price is