Binance Froze Squid Game Token Developers’ Wallet Addresses

In a statement earlier today, Binance confirmed that it has frozen and blacklisted wallet addresses associated the developers of Squid Game Token. Squid Game Token Drama Continues As the whole Squid Game Token Saga unfolds, it’s great to see Binance step in and attempt to identify the bad actors responsible for the “rug pull”. In a statement earlier today to Barron‘s, Binance said that it’s: “deploying blockchain analytics to identify the bad actors.” The reason Binance is able to step in and blacklist the correct addresses is because the developers converted their $SQUID to $BNB, which are on the Binance