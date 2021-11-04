Oil Prices Spike As OPEC+ Panel Still Favors Cautious Production Increase

After slumping by more than 3 percent on Wednesday, oil prices returned to rallying early on Thursday as the first reports from the OPEC+ meetings indicated that the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) supports keeping the current cautious approach to easing the cuts. As of 10:00 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude was up 2.37% at $82.78 and Brent Crude had jumped by 2.43% to $83.98. The JMMC, which gives a recommendation for oil policy to the full ministerial OPEC+ meeting that begins shortly, "supports no change to Opec policy," Amena Bakr, Deputy…