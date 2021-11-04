Penn stock forecast as shares plunge on Q3 earnings miss

On Thursday, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares plummeted more than 21% after reporting its fiscal third-quarter results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, missing analysts expectations on earnings. However, revenue for the quarter increased by 33.6% from the same quarter a year ago, matching the consensus Street forecast of […]

