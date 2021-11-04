On Thursday, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares declined by more than 28% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating the consensus for analyst expectations. However, LSPD revealed that FQ2 2022 loss more than doubled despite significant growth in the top line. The […]Full Article
Is it too late to sell Lightspeed shares as stock plunges 28% after earnings?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Roku slides on weak guidance: ‘still a good story’
Invezz
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) blew past earnings estimates in the fiscal third quarter, but shares still fell 10% after-hours on weak..