Is it too late to sell Lightspeed shares as stock plunges 28% after earnings?

Is it too late to sell Lightspeed shares as stock plunges 28% after earnings?

Invezz

Published

On Thursday, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares declined by more than 28% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating the consensus for analyst expectations. However, LSPD revealed that FQ2 2022 loss more than doubled despite significant growth in the top line. The […]

Full Article