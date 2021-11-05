The remarkable sell-off of the GBP/USD pair accelerated on Friday after the US published strong non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. The pair sank to a low of 1.3420, which was the lowest level since October 1. US non-farm payrolls data The British pound has become one of the worst-performing G7 currencies this week. Indeed, the currency […]Full Article
GBP/USD forecast after the strong US NFP data
