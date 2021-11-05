World’s Top Coal Users Will Still Use Coal Despite COP26 Pledge

The UK, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Indonesia are among the 40 countries that signed a pledge to phase out coal. That seems a positive development for the climate. But on closer inspection, it appears that the global ‘coal to clean power transition’ commitment failed to rally the support of several of the world’s biggest coal consumers, including China, India, the United States, and Australia—rendering the agreement fairly impotent. In fact, most countries that did sign the pledge at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow…