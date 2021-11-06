What Is Phuket Holiday Coin? A Brief Overview

Phuket Holiday Coin (PHC) is a token that plans to become the currency used by tourists in the island of Phuket – Thailand. It’s currently in the presale phase, which you can find on p2pb2b.io. What Is Phuket Holiday Coin All About? According to the PHC Whitepaper, the team has built a platform that can “radically change the relationship between vacation and investment!” At its core, PHC is an ERC20 and BEP20 token that users are able to stake. Moreover, the Phuket Holiday Coin team has created a personalized dashboard for users to stake their PHC and earn rewards. The