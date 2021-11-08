Travis Scott and Drake Face Lawsuit Over Astroworld Performance

After the Astroworld disaster that led to multiple deaths, Travis Scott and Drake are now facing their first lawsuit from a man that says he was left “severely injured” in the crowd. This is likely the first of many more lawsuits to come as there are currently at least 8 reported deaths that allegedly were a direct result of both rappers exciting the crowd and not stopping the concert in time. According to a Daily Mail report, Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas filed the complaint seeking over $1 million in damages. The complaint states that both rappers were negligent

