Sensex, Nifty Tad Lower In Early Trade
Indian shares were a tad lower on Monday, tracking weakness across Asia as upbeat U.S. and Canadian jobs data supported the notion of earlier rate hikes.Full Article
The 30-share index was trading 303.07 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 60,049.75 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 102.60..
