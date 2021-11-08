On Monday, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) began surging toward its all-time high. Ether (ETH/USD) hit a new record as cryptocurrencies rode a wave of momentum amid inflation concerns and favorable news. The king of cryptocurrencies rose by over 4% to $66,170, approaching its all-time high of $67,016. Ethereum transaction fees tripled in three months According to BitInfoCharts […]Full Article
Ether hits new record, Bitcoin at almost 3-week high, markets shift to altcoins
