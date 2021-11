Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) on Monday said a single dose of REGEN-COV triggers long-term immunity against COVID-19. Shares of the biotech company were up more than 1.0% in premarket trading. An 81.6% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported data from its late-stage trial this morning that showed its single-dose antibody cocktail makes […]