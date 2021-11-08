Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares on Monday edged lower after reports founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold $3.3 billion worth of AMZN shares last week. According to Bloomberg, Bezos sold $2 billion before selling another $1.3 billion of his Amazon stock holding later in the week. Other reports also suggest that Bezos has now sold […]Full Article
Should you follow Jeff Bezos’ lead and sell Amazon stock?
