Biden Could Take Action This Week To Curb High Gasoline Prices

U.S. President Joe Biden could announce measures to address high gasoline prices as soon as this week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview on Monday. “Hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week,” Granholm told MSNBC, referring to the President’s possible move to address the highest U.S. gasoline prices in seven years. “He’s certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the pump, because it…