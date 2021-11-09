Basic Attention Token Price Up 32% After Solana Partnership Announcement

Basic Attention Token is up 32%, making it the second biggest gainer today on Crypto.com. Currently trading at $1.33, Basic Attention Token price is close to breaking its previous all time high of $1.52, which it hit back in April. Let’s take a closer look at BAT and see what all the hype is about. What Is Basic Attention Token? Basic Attention Token is the cryptocurrency that powers the popular Brave Browser’s blockchain-based advertising platform. The Brave browser works to reward user attention in BAT tokens, and offers a competitive price point for advertisers to pay for ad placement. It’s