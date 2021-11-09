Basic Attention Token (BAT/USD) has been making major gains during the past 24 hours. According to Coingecko, this token has rallied by 23% to the currency value of $1.21. The price gains come after news of Brave’s partnership with Solana (SOL/USD). Brave browser to integrate Solana’s blockchain During the Solana Breakpoint conference, the CEO of […]Full Article
Basic Attention Token (BAT) jumps 23% after Solana (SOL) partnership
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Basic Attention Token Price Up 32% After Solana Partnership Announcement
Basic Attention Token is up 32%, making it the second biggest gainer today on Crypto.com. Currently trading at $1.33, Basic..
The Merkle