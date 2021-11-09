Basic Attention Token (BAT) jumps 23% after Solana (SOL) partnership

Basic Attention Token (BAT) jumps 23% after Solana (SOL) partnership

Invezz

Published

Basic Attention Token (BAT/USD) has been making major gains during the past 24 hours. According to Coingecko, this token has rallied by 23% to the currency value of $1.21. The price gains come after news of Brave’s partnership with Solana (SOL/USD). Brave browser to integrate Solana’s blockchain During the Solana Breakpoint conference, the CEO of […]

Full Article