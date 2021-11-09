Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) is up more than 30% in the stock market this morning after announcing its partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia to use Luminar’s lidar sensors Luminar said the chipmaker will use its lidar sensors in Nvidia Drive Hyperion – a self-driving technology platform that includes everything from sensors to […]Full Article
Luminar shares opened 30% up on Tuesday: what happened?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How Nvidia Helped Luminar Technologies Shares Soar Tuesday
Luminar's lidar technology was selected for Nvidia's autonomous vehicle platform.
Motley Fool