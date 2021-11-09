Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook confirmed on Tuesday that he personally owns cryptocurrency but is against the idea for now that Apple should use corporate funds to invest in one. I wouldn’t go invest in crypto. Not because I wouldn’t invest my own money, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stock […]Full Article
Apple CEO owns cryptocurrency: does the company do too?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tim Cook Reveals He Owns Cryptocurrency and Has Been 'Interested in It For a While'
Apple CEO Tim Cook publicly for the first time today revealed that he has personally invested in cryptocurrency and that he's been..
MacRumours.com