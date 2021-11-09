On Tuesday, Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares surged more than 33% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter results Monday after markets closed, beating analyst expectations on bookings. However, although its quarterly revenue more than doubled from last year, it still came short of the consensus analyst estimate. Roblox said […]Full Article
Is it too late to buy Roblox stock as shares spike 33% after its Q3 beat?
