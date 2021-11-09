Will A Strategic Petroleum Release Bring Down U.S. Gasoline Prices?

The Biden Administration is considering tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a potential tool to bring down the gasoline prices in America that have hit a seven-year high this year. However, selling millions of barrels from the SPR may do precious little to impact the price of gasoline directly, traders and analysts say. A sale from the SPR could be one of “tools in the arsenal”—as U.S. President Joe Biden said this weekend – which the Administration could use to relieve the burden on households who…