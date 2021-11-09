On Tuesday, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares plummeted more than 12% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings Monday after markets closed, beating the consensus for analyst expectations. However, the fintech giant issued cautious guidance for FQ4 revenue and earnings. As a result, analysts revised their […]Full Article
Should you buy or sell PayPal stock as analysts cut the price target on weak guidance?
