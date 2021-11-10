Loopring Price Continues Astronomical Rise, up 300% In a Week

Loopring continues to see astronomical price gains this week as it set a new all time high of $3.04. With a 24 hour trading volume of $6.1 Billion, LRC is the second most traded pair on Binance. Let’s take a look at recent Loopring news and see why the price is rising. What Is Loopring? In the simplest terms possible, Loopring is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It’s build on top of the Ethereum network and allows users to trade digital assets with far less fees. One of the biggest problems with Ethereum, especially for new users, is