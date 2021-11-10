Biden Administration Will Not Shut Down Line 5 Oil Pipeline

The U.S. Administration will not shut down the Line 5 oil pipeline from Canada to the United States, which Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants closed, the White House said on Tuesday. Line 5 operator Enbridge and the state of Michigan are in litigation over Michigan's withdrawal of the easement for the pipeline's operation, while Canada has officially invoked bilateral negotiations with the United States over the fate of the pipeline that brings oil and propane to the Midwest. "We expect that both the U.S. and Canada will engage constructively…