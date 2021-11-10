DOGE-1 mission to the moon set to launch with SpaceX in early-2022

DOGE-1, the first-ever crypto-funded mission to the moon, is slated to launch early next year. The mission comes after Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) teamed up with Unizen, and ZenX in May. It involves sending a 40-kilogram CubeSat to the moon. In so doing, the firms seek to provide a use case for digital assets. ZenX, […]Full Article
