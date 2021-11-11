Breakthrough Green Tech Could Transform The Oil Industry

With both WTI and Brent crude hovering close to $85 per barrel, OPEC+ refusing to increase production and the American shale patch appeasing shareholders with extreme discipline, the world’s oil sands could start to become more attractive. Except for two serious issues: They’re expensive to extract and far too dirty to consider as the pressure mounts to address climate change. But one enterprising high-tech company has come up with a patented way to extract oil sands without leaving an environmental footprint for an average price of…