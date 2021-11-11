Mina Price Up 20% After Digital Currency Summit 2021 Live Event

While Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced some price drops this week, Mina has been doing exceptionally well. MINA’s price rose over 20% today finally breaking through the $5 level. Let’s take a closer look at Mina and see what all the hype is about What Is Mina? Mina is dubbed the “succinct blockchain.” Its blockchain is so short it can fit in a few tweets. The way Mina is able to run on such a short blockchain, is with the use of zk-SNAKS, which are essentially “certificates” that a computation was done correctly. No matter how complex the computation is, the