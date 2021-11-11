Commerce Department Rejects Tariff Request For Imported Solar Panels

The U.S. Commerce Department has rejected a request by a group of companies to impose tariffs on solar panels imported from Southeast Asia. U.S. solar farm developers' dependence on cheap imported panels has burst into the spotlight amid supply chain disruptions and the continued tensions between Washington and Beijing. However, the sector has been vocal against the imposition of tariffs that would reduce their dependence on imports but expose them to the higher prices of locally produced panels. The group of solar farm developers that…