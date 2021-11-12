Democratic Senator Manchin Opposes Tax Credit For Union-Made EVs

Democratic Senator of West Virginia, Joe Manchin, who holds a decisive vote in a divided Senate, opposes a proposed additional tax credit for electric vehicles made by unionized workers, describing the proposal as “non American” and “wrong.” Senator Manchin has been a holdout for weeks to any radical provisions in the Build Back Better bill that would penalize the coal, oil, or gas industry. President Joe Biden’s spending plan was thrown into doubt last month after Senator Manchin opposed the clean electricity…